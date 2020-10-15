Late Liam Haverty, Ballythomas, Ardcroney and Middlewalk

The death has taken place of Liam Haverty, Ballythomas, Ardcroney and Middlewalk. Sympathy is extended to his sister Mary (Power), brother Pat, stepbrother John Joe Ryan, brother-in-law Sean, partner Triona and her son John and extended family. Following Requiem Mass in Ardcroney Church burial took place in Cloughjordan Cemetery last Thursday.

Liam was a prominent member of Cloughjordan Athletic club in his younger days and he was a great supporter of the Kilruane MacDonaghs hurlers. He lit many a bonfire at Kyle Cross over the years to celebrate the many finals won by Kilruane MacDonaghs and Tipperary. The last bonfire he lit was in August 2019 to celebrate the victory of Tipperary over Cork in the All Ireland under 20 hurling final. Tipperary were captained by Craig Morgan who lives beside Kyle Cross. It was very fitting last Thursday, as Liam's funeral cortege travelled from Ardcroney Church to Cloughjordan Cemetery via Kyle Cross, that a bonfire was lit at Kyle Cross as the cortege passed.