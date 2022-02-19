Dundrum Athletics club - news and fixtures

Dundrum AC

The National Intermediate and Masters Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday, February 13 in Castlelyons, Co Cork. We had 6 athletes compete. The intermediate and masters races are ran together.

In the womens race over 4km, we had 4 compete. First home for the club in a fantastic place of 8th Dymphna Ryan 14:45. Dymphna had a superb race to win Bronze O40. Next we had 43rd Karen Coughlan 16:46, 56th Tish Ryan 17:15 and 85th Mairead Julian 18:14. The club team placed 7th. Dymphna, Karen and Tish were on the county team that placed 4th along with Siobhan O'Doherty from Borrisokane AC.



In the mens race over 7km we had 78th Martin Keane 26:01 and 172nd Michael Moore 30:12.



NATIONAL JUVENILE B CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS - QUIRKE NATIONAL U11 CHAMPION



The National Juvenile B Cross Country Championships were held in Castlelyons, Co Cork on Sunday, February 13. We had 21 juveniles compete.



In the Girls U11 we had 5 compete. First home for the club was 8th Taylor O'Toole, followed by 10th Elisse Kelly, 43rd Mia McCormack, 47th Katelyn Shanahan and 53rd Molly Butler. Taylor and Elisse got individual medals for placing in the Top 12. Taylor, Elisse, Mia and Katelyn won Silver for club team and all 4 were on the county team that placed 4th.



In the Boys U11 we had 7 compete. Niall Quirke had a superb race to win Gold and become the National Boys U11 Juvenile B Cross Country Champion. Next we had 14th Jesse Julian, 16th Rocco Julian, 27th Michael Farrell, 47th Sean Buckley, 84th Aaron Kelly and 101st Darragh Kelly. Niall, Jesse, Rocco and Michael won Gold in the club team event. These 4 along with Sean were all on the county team that won Silver.



In the Girls U13 we had 6 compete. First home for the club was 27th Clodagh Kilmartin, 30th Anna Butler, 62nd Belle Kelly, 91st Anna Ryan, 102nd Clodagh Ryan and 104th Nollaig Kilmartin. The girls just placed outside of the medals and were 4th club team. Clodagh Kilmartin and Anna Butler were on the county team that won Bronze.



In the Boys U13 we had 73rd Aaron O'Shea. In the Girls U15 we had 42nd Emma Kingston. In the Girls U17 we had 20th Millie Kelly.What a day for our juveniles loads of medals won, but even for those outside of the medals a huge well done for doing so well at national level amongst huge fields of runners.