Tipperary Sports Partnership Child Welfare and Protection in Sport training course

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating a Child Welfare & Protection in Sport Basic Awareness training. The course is aimed at sports leaders, children’s officers, parents or anyone working with young people in sport. A central goal for all those involved in sport for young people is to provide a safe, positive and nurturing environment where children can develop and enhance their physical and social skills. Promoting a child-centred environment should go hand in hand with identifying and eliminating practices that impact negatively on safe and enjoyable participation in sport for young people.

The next series workshops will be delivered by Sport Ireland tutors on:

- Monday, February 11 in LIT (Thurles Campus) 6pm-9pm

- Monday, March 4 in Spafield Family Resource Centre, Cashel 6pm- 9pm

The training will enable Children’s Officers/Sports Leaders to:

- Implement best practice in protecting the welfare of participants

- Create a child-centred environment within the sports club

- List categories of abuse and some indicators associated with abuse

- Make an appropriate response to a disclosure

- Make a report to designated officer or appropriate Statutory Authorities

To book your place visit www.tipperarysports.ie. Cost is €15 plus booking fee.



Please book early as places are limited on the workshop. A Certificate of Attendance will be awarded on completion of the course.



For further information please contact TSP Clonmel office 0761 06 6201 or TSP Nenagh office 0761 06 6888.