Tipperary Community Games - Plans for forthcoming area virtual events

Virtual Events will be live from March 24 to May 5. Seven events are available at area level, which are open to both boys and girls.

Age Categories Art U8 over 6, U10 over 8, U12 over 10, U14 over 12, U16 over 14.

Handwriting U10 over 8, U12 over 10.

Model Making U10 over 8, U12 over 10, U14 over 12, U16 over 14.

Singing U12 over 6, U16 over 12.

Dancing U12 over 6, U16 over 12.

Recitation U12 over 6. U16 over 12.

Music U12 over 6 U16 over 12.

National H.Q have developed a website for the virtual events – this is a way for parents/guardians of children residing in Community Games areas to directly enter their children into virtual events. Events will run from area to county to nationa. If one is doing art, only one drawing is required to be uploaded by parent/guardian, it will be judged at area and if the submission wins the same entry will then go to county to be judged and if it wins at county again the same entry will go to national to be judged. National winners will be announced on June 26.

Therefore it is very important that parents contact their area secretary to obtain the link and to make sure they are affiliated . Competitors must be under the age specified for the event on July 31, 2021 and live in the area. Best of luck everybody.

The following is a draft proposal for the physical events.

August:- Athletics, Pitch and Putt, Cycling on Grass.

September:- Outdoor Soccer.

October:- GAA, Rounders, Skittles.

November:- Swimming, Cross Country.

The closing date for area affiliation to County Tipperary Community Games is April 23. Late entries cannot be accepted. Areas are encouraged to please affiliate as soon as possible. It is also very important that the County secretary tipperarysecretary@ communitygames.ie is informed if areas decide not to affiliate.

The National AGM will be held via zoom on May 29.