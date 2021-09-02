Tipperary rugby star named as charity’s latest ambassador

Nenagh rugby star Ben Healy has been named as the latest ambassador for Clare’s Wish Foundation.



Ben, from Rapla, who plays his rugby for Munster, will build awareness for the work the charity does and help out with fundraising initiatives planned.



“I am delighted to come on board as an ambassador and support Clare’s Wish Foundation.

“I am in awe of the work that they do, granting wishes for adults with terminal illnesses and bringing joy to families at a time when they need it most.



“I’m really looking forward to helping out in any way I can to raise awareness and funds for this great charity,” he said.

Ben, who started his playing career with Nenagh Ormond, captained the Glenstal Abbey team to their first ever Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup in 2018.



He was welcomed into his new role by foundation chair and founder Kevin Clancy, who said they were delighted to welcome Ben on to their team.



Clare’s Wish Foundation was founded in 2013 and is supported entirely by individuals, businesses and community groups. The foundation is the only Irish charity dedicated to providing wishes exclusively to adults with terminal illnesses. Clare’s Wish have granted over 126 wishes since they started, bringing sparkle into the lives of people that need it most.



Like a lot of charities, Clare’s Wish has been heavily impacted by Covid 19 losing 90% of its fundraising ability. Sadly, this pandemic has not stopped terminal illnesses and wish requests are still coming through to Clare’s Wish Foundation, who are doing all they can to continue to grant them.