Erik Ten Hag appointed as Manchester United manager

Manchester United have appointed Erik Ten Hag as first-team manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

Ten Hag, who has come to prominence during a successful managerial spell at Dutch giants Ajax, is delighted to become the new boss of the Red Devils.

Made in the Netherlands. Ready for Manchester.



“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve," Ten Hag told Manchester United's club website.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Manchester United Football Director, John Murtough, added: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”