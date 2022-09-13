Premier League set to return this weekend but Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd games postponed

Premier League football will return this weekend following the death of the Queen, but two high-profile fixtures have been postponed after police consultation.

Whereas other sports continued in the aftermath of the news from Buckingham Palace, football halted as a show of respect and, while it will largely return to normal in the coming days, Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds have been called off.

Seven top-flight matches will take place over the weekend, with Brighton v Crystal Palace remaining off having already been postponed due to planned rail strikes.

The #PL will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Seven of the 10 Matchweek 8 fixtures will be played, with three postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 12, 2022

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” a Premier League statement read.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen at Premier League stadiums.

“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”

The kick-off times for two of Sunday’s games have also been altered, Brentford v Arsenal now starting at 12 noon rather than 2pm and Everton v West Ham starting at 2.15pm.

Our @EuropaLeague fixture with PSV has been postponed. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2022

The news followed the postponement of Arsenal’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, with police resources in London stretched in the build-up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

UEFA confirmed the tie would not now be played and that a new date for the match would be communicated in due course.

European football’s governing body said the postponement was due “to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

Switching venues to host the game in Eindhoven had been discussed, while the option to host behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium would still have required a level of policing.

While Chelsea’s visit of Liverpool is off, their home Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned, while the midweek EFL programme is unaffected.