The wonder of Willowmere Drive, Thurles

Local agents based in Thurles, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson, continue to adapt to the “new norm” by offering many of their property listings to interested parties using Virtual Viewing Tours.

Essentially this is a video walkthrough of a property intended to give the viewer a sense of that property as if they were there in person.

It is proving to be a most valuable tool presently given so many are taking precautions, limiting travel, observing social distancing etc., during the Covid-19 pandemic.

No. 49 Willowmere Drive, Thurles, is no different to this new way of viewing as a virtual tour of this stunning property can be accessed through Gleeson’s listing on sfgleeson.ie, their YouTube channel (search Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson on YouTube) or through the normal property websites.



No. 49 Willowmere Drive comprises an outstanding 4 / 5-bedroom detached residence, with high-quality finishes and a beautifully maintained garden, situated in a mature residential setting in Thurles town.

This attractive family home presents in immaculate condition throughout having been renovated to exacting standards in recent years. Accommodation extends to 1,588 Sq. Ft. (147.5 Sq.M.) and includes Entrance Hall, open plan Kitchen / Diningroom, which leads into a stunning Sitting Room; there is also a beautifully bright and spacious Lounge/Bedroom, a Utility and Guest W.C.

Upstairs contains a spacious Landing, Master Bedroom with large En-Suite, 3 no. further Bedrooms, a main Bathroom.

Externally, the property is complete with gated entrance, driveway, and mature front garden with attractive shrubs, trees and plants. The rear garden space is fully paved ensuring a low maintenance space complete with garden shed, and enjoys a wonderful bloom from a variety of potted plant & shrubs. The West-facing aspect here makes for a beautiful suntrap perfect for alfresco dining and outdoor entertaining.



This residence must be seen to fully appreciate the high-level quality finish and detail throughout. Located just 2km from the centre of Thurles, Willowmere Drive is an ideal location for easy access to all local shops, services and amenities, with easy accessibility to the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway.

Further details or viewings (strictly by appointment only) can be requested from Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles – (0504) 22997.