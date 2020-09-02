Stunning thatched residence with a modern twist in scenic Tipperary village

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are currently marketing this exquisitely refurbished, traditional Thatched residence, located in a most pleasant village setting, just 7km from Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Originally dating back to the 18th century and lovingly restored in 2011, this property now offers all the benefits and specification one would expect of a modern property, yet retaining many attractive, ‘olde-worlde’ features. One of the most noteworthy characteristics is of course the thatched roof, a beautiful representation of Ireland in the 1700 / 1800’s.

No expense was spared in the renovation of this property, having been expertly re-built throughout. This work included a new roof of timber & felt frame and covered with a high quality reed (completed by Master Thatchers Ltd), a large rear extension, new double glazed sash windows, solid Oak doors and architraves, a new central heating system, and complete rewiring throughout.



The house now offers spacious and modern accommodation including a large sitting room with oil-fired stove, a modern fully-fitted kitchen with dining area, 3 no. bedrooms (2 of which are ensuite), a main bathroom and a separate utility room. The property is centrally heated by means of a new oil-fired system, and together with a high level of insulation and excellent glazing, provides a comfortable and warm home.



There are generous gardens / lawns to the rear with simply stunning views of the surrounding countryside. To the side of the house lies a garage / shed which offers an excellent opportunity for further restoration and conversion, ideally suited to a variety of complimentary uses such as an office, studio, playroom, granny-flat and so on.

The property is situated in the heart of Ballycahill village, with many amenities adjacent including a national school, church, community centre, sports grounds and a public house. Walking through Ballycahill, it is clear the local residents take great pride in their village with beautifully landscaped gardens and picnic area along with a spotless streetscape.

Ballycahill, while a rural village, is certainly not isolated with nearby Thurles (just 7km) offering an abundance of shops, excellent schools (both primary and secondary), two Third level colleges (MIC & LIT), restaurants, cafes, not to mention easy access to the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway and hourly train services to Dublin and Cork also.

This is truly a rare property to come to the market and simply must be viewed in person to be fully appreciated. Viewings are strictly by appointment only through sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997.