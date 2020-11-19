Prime agricultural land holdings in Moyne, Tipperary with dwellings and outbuildings

Knight Frank are delighted to introduce two superb land holdings at Lisheen, Killoran, Moyne, Co. Tipperary.

The first lot, extends to approximately 41 acres (16.6 hectares) is fairly regular in shape and enjoys approximately 350m road frontage to the north and 300m frontage west to the Ballyduff Road. There is an existing dwelling on the lands is in need of repair, which would be ideal for the construction of a new residence, with the lands also benefiting from outbuildings and slatted shed. The prime agricultural lands would ideally suit dairy, bloodstock or tillage farming and Knight Frank would expect strong interest in the property.

Knight Frank are guiding €495,000 exclusive. The property will be offered by online auction at 12pm Thursday November 26, 2020.

The second lot extends to approx. 6.6 acres (2.7 hectares) with a detached 3 bedroom two storey residence in need of modernisation/ refurbishment and adjoining significant yard comprising haybarn and two lean to sheds. Knight Frank would anticipate strong interest from purchasers seeking a work from home residence or a hobby landholding.

Knight Frank are guiding €85,000 exclusive. The property will be offered by online auction at 2pm Thursday November 26, 2020.

The land holding benefits from being situated in close proximity to both the M7 and M8 Motorways, making the lands highly accessible to major arterial routes as well as the primary cities of Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Furthermore, the lands are also in proximity to a number of established towns including Thurles, Templemore and Urlingford while the villages of Moyne and Templetuohy are all within a 5km radius.

Registration must be completed prior to the auction via our online listings at KnightFrank.ie

For further information, please contact James Meagher or Robert Wilson Knight Frank on 01-634-2466.