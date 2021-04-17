Spacious four bedroom property comes to market in Thurles

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles have recently listed this most rare and unique opportunity to the market.

Cill Cluain is a quality, 4-Bed detached family residence, situated on a generous site and in a fantastic, central location – just a short stroll from Thurles Shopping Centre, Liberty Square, Schools and all local services and amenities.

Originally constructed c.1964, this property has since been extended and exceptionally well maintained over the years. Accommodation now comprises approx. 1,500 Sq.Ft / 140 sq.m and includes an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, dining room, large kitchen, utility, shower room / W.C. and attached garage; ideal for conversion into a bedroom, home office, playroom or simply to extend the ground floor reception areas.

Upstairs contains four well apportioned bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom.

To the front there are lawns and a driveway, however, this property reveals a true hidden gem to the rear wherein you will find a most sizeable and private garden, with a sunny west-facing aspect; and a quality detached garden building, also ideal for conversion to a home office.

Internally, while the property would require some upgrades to decor, it is in impeccable condition throughout and will provide an immediate comfortable home.

Central heating is provided by an oil-fired system, assisted by two open fireplaces; all windows have been upgraded to double-glazing and all mains services are connected.

This property is ideal for anyone looking for a quality town property, with excellent accessibility to all local shops, services and amenities, while also convenient to Thurles Golf Club (1km) and the M8 Motorway at Horse & Jockey (6km).

The Virtual Tour is available by request through Sole Selling Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie