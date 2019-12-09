Autism Awareness Roscrea open new community hub at Rosemary Square 

Following a number of months of hard work from the committee, their extended families and friends and various volunteers, Autism Awareness Roscrea officially opened their community hub on Rosemary Square at the end of November.

In our space, we have a reception area, a large activity space, and a sensory space that is being developed at the moment. It is a wonderful space and we hope to be able to offer a range of information sessions and workshops there in the near future.

On the evening of the opening, we had a welcome greeting from our chairperson and founding member Marguerite Ryan followed by a blessing by Fr Harding CC and Pam and Anthony Troy from the Oasis Christian Fellowship. Following this, our ribbon was cut by Keil Maher Fernandes and Joel Troy. Those who attended were given a guided tour of the hub. Refreshments were provided afterward in Biddys Bar.



Our first event in the Hub takes place on Saturday, December 14. This informal morning between 10.30am and 12.30pm is open to all and will have some small workshops for the younger users and it will provide a chance for people to see what we have available in the Hub. These workshops are free, but donations are always welcome.



The week before our hub opened, the group were honoured with a Civic Reception by Thurles Templemore Municipal district of Tipperary County Council. This was a great honour for the group and we are grateful to the district for the acknowledgment of our ongoing work.



Christmas Hamper Draw: Many thanks to all who bought tickets for our draw on December 7 and 8 and congratulations to our winners, Sean Hayes and Seamus Browne.



Finally, the committee would like to thank all those from Roscrea and the surrounding areas who have supported us on our journey so far. We are grateful for the contributions of all, financial and otherwise which have helped us to achieve so much in the past 18 months. We look forward to achieving a lot more in the future and welcome any feedback from the community. To contact us, visit us on Facebook or email us st autismawarenessroscrea@gmail. com