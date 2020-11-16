Roscrea Lions Club launch online Christmas Raffle

Roscrea Lions Club is appealing for your support for its Christmas raffle in aid of its annual Food Appeal this year.

For as little as a €10 ticket on the Lions Club Roscrea idonate fundraising page, you can help deserving families in Roscrea this Christmas while having a chance to win a spectacular prize of a €1,000 voucher kindly sponsored by Minogue Furniture, Roscrea.

This voucher can be used at any Minogue Furniture store nationwide. The link to the fundraising page is available on the Roscrea Lions Club Facebook page and online at lionsclubroscrea.org.

IBAN details are IE93 BOFI 9043 9211 5596 27 for businesses or individuals who may like to make a contribution to this worthy cause.