Roscrea Lions Club call on public support for annual Food Appeal

Roscrea Lions Club is appealing for your support for its Christmas raffle in aid of its annual Food Appeal this year.

For as little as a €10 ticket on our Lions Club Roscrea idonate fundraising page, you can help deserving families in Roscrea this Christmas while having a chance to win a spectacular prize of a €1,000 voucher kindly sponsored by Minogue Furniture, Roscrea! This voucher can be used at any Minogue Furniture store nationwide.

Roscrea Lions Club, through your generosity, has always helped families in need at Christmas by ensuring they received food hampers or vouchers. Now, more than ever, people need your help. This year our fundraising has been curtailed due to Covid 19 restrictions so public support is desperately needed your support for our online Christmas raffle on our Idonate fundraising page.

The link to the fundraising page is also available on the Roscrea Lions Club Facebook page or by visiting lionsclubroscrea.org.

Organisers would also like to thank local retailers and organisations for agreeing to promote their raffle on their social media pages.

Bernie’s SuperValu & Roscrea Lions Club have worked together in partnership since their mutual formation year, 1968. Bernie’s has consistently supported the great work of Roscrea Lions through the sponsorship of many successful fundraising events over this time.

“We particularly thank our two champions – Liam Sheedy, manager of the Tipperary hurling team and Johnny ”Smacks” McMahon, legendary Roscrea half of the Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies, for endorsing our cause on their social media page,” said a spokesperson.

Local businesses and individuals may wish to make a private donation to the Food Appeal by contacting any Lions Club member, or making a donation to the Roscrea Lions Club bank account. Roscrea Lions Club take this opportunity to wish you all a happy and safe Christmas and thank the people of Roscrea and its environs for their continued support.