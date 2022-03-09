Roscrea parent and toddler group in association with Roscrea Library

Every Thursday from 10.30am to 12.30pm
Starting from March 3 of 2022 Roscrea Library will be hosting a Parent & Toddler group every Thursday from 10.30am – 12.30pm organised by Roscrea Youth Service.
If you would like to find out more contact Sarah on 083 3160530 or Rachel on 086 2293246.
Find us on Facebook at @RoscreaParentandToddlergroup
