Roscrea Coláiste Phobal's TY trip to Birr Outdoor Adventure Centre

This week Coláiste Phobal Roscrea's Transition Year students had the chance to experience a very enjoyable day out with Birr Outdoor Adventure Centre.
During the day the students participated in both gorge walking and tag archery activities taking in the silver river and Kinnity woods.
Thanks again to Birr Outdoor Education Centre and their staff for a fantastic time.
First Year Camogie Blitz
Our 1st year camogie team who competed in the Co. Tipperary 1st Year Camogie Blitz. The event took place in Dr Morris Park, Thurles on Tuesday, April 26.
Student Achievements
Orlagh Phelan, Ciara Maher and Nicola Cleary are students from Colaiste Phobal who were part of the Offaly Minor Camogie team that won the Leinster U18 A Shield final last weekend. Offaly beat Wexford 1-7 to 0-7.
Culture
Students from Naomh Cronan recently completed their English CBA on their Culture. Nicole Mhlanga in ZimbabwVean traditional dress and Natalie Jonelyte in Lithuanian traditional dress. Natalie treated the class to a taste of a Traditional dessert called Sakotis
