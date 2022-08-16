Roscrea Trail Blazers notes

Last Thursday night the Blazers headed to a new walk at the village of Ballinderry.

This is a newly opened walk and can be done as a short 3.5km hike or a 8.5km longer route, a fantastic amenity but could do with some directional arrows at the various junctions. Well done to all involved in putting this walk together.

This Thursday the 18th August we are heading to a walk above Lough Derg, The Graves of Leinstermen and The Millennium Cross. 7.5 km moderate, looped walk, and well suited for all levels., Time: 2 Hours +.

Meeting at the Graves of Leinstermen carpark at 7.30. Our next Greenway walk will be The Barrow Way on Sunday the 25th September, 23k flat walk from Robertstown to McCartneys Lock Bridge.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group “Roscrea Trail Blazers”.

You will be made very welcome