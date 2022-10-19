Search

19 Oct 2022

Ireland rugby squad announced for upcoming autumn internationals

Ireland rugby squad announced for upcoming autumn internationals

Andy Farrell's side are the number one ranked country in the world following their recent test series victory over the All-Blacks in New Zealand. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

19 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

The Ireland rugby coaching team have named a 37-man squad for the upcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series fixtures against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland will play South Africa on November 5 (5.30pm), Fiji seven days later on November 12 (1pm) before they conclude their autumn schedule against Australia on November 19 (8pm).

The Ireland squad for the three fixtures is below: 

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

It has also been confirmed that Ireland will host England at the Aviva Stadium on August 19, 2023 in preparation for next year's Rugby World Cup.

