AWARD

Presentation Thurles student Tasha Tully honoured with Garda Youth Award

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tasha Tully

Tasha Tully won a Tipperary Garda Youth Award for her volunteer work pictured with Sile Seoige

Presentation Thurles fifth year student Tasha Tully was honoured with a Tipperary Garda Youth Award at a reception for students who have actively made a difference in their communities in the county. 

Superintendent Eddie Golden said the event was organised to highlight the excellent work carried out by young people throughout Tipperary.

Tasha was one of four recipients who received an individual award and was chosen as a worthy winner for her dedication and involvement in several sports clubs and organisations in Thurles. 

She is a member of the Knights of Malta as well as a coach with local basketball club Thurles Knights, coaches swimming in Thurles Leisure Centre and is a volunteer at Moycarkey- Borris summer camp. 