Presentation Thurles student Tasha Tully honoured with Garda Youth Award

Presentation Thurles fifth year student Tasha Tully was honoured with a Tipperary Garda Youth Award at a reception for students who have actively made a difference in their communities in the county.

Superintendent Eddie Golden said the event was organised to highlight the excellent work carried out by young people throughout Tipperary.

Congratulations to Tasha Tully on receiving her Tipperary Garda Youth Award tonight in the Templemore Garda College. Tasha was being honoured for her community volunteer work, lifeguarding, summer camps, Nights of Malta- to name a few! She is pictured with Síle Seoige @ceist1 pic.twitter.com/XfTLxAzW8Y — PresentationThurles (@PresThurles) March 6, 2019

Tasha was one of four recipients who received an individual award and was chosen as a worthy winner for her dedication and involvement in several sports clubs and organisations in Thurles.

She is a member of the Knights of Malta as well as a coach with local basketball club Thurles Knights, coaches swimming in Thurles Leisure Centre and is a volunteer at Moycarkey- Borris summer camp.