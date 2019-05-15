Pres Thurles sweep the board at East Munster Championship

Presentation Thurles students were in flying form at the recent East Munster Track and Field championships taking home a haul of medals and awards.

Presentation Thurles student Debbie Mangold won gold in the 100m hurdles and bronze in the 400m hurdles, Katie Bergin took silver in 200m and long jump, Ellen Moore won gold in the 100m senior event, Rachel Moore won bronze in the 100 meter event and Kate Ralph took bronze in the 800m event.

Siobhan Carroll, Ellen Moore, Katie Bergin and Ruth Ryan took silver in the senior 4x 300 metre relay event.

Fiona Hennessy won silver in shot putt and hammer throw, while her sister Siobhan won silver in the discus.

All of these girls will now compete in the Munsters in Cork on May 18.