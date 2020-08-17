Tipperary Co Co - Road safety and the return to school

The return to school after the summer break is a very important event in every child’s life, never more so than this year with the extended break due to Covid-19. In addition to lessons it will give the child a sense of normality in their lives.

A vital part of the return to school is how we actually get there and there are a number of things to remember so everyone can get there safely:

Drivers

Roads will be busier, and the increased volume of traffic will lead to an increase in journey time so it is important to allow for this when deciding what time to set off at in the morning and to be aware of this again in the afternoon. Footpaths, particularly around schools will also be busier and people will be mindful towards each other as they adhere to keeping social distance where possible.

This may cause people to step into the road. Children may also step into the road or step out from behind a parked car or stationary bus. Drivers will also need to be aware of children cycling to and from school.

Please remember the following:

Allow for increased journey time

Slow down approaching schools even where there are no flashing lights

Watch out for children stepping into the road including from parked cars or buses

Allow a safe space for passing out cyclists

Respect the School Traffic Warden and always obey their instructions

Above all please be patient

Parents

Please do not block school entrances or cause children to walk on your outside

Always make sure your children get out of the car on your inside

Be careful when pulling out after dropping off children

Teach children how to cross the road safely

Encourage them to wear hi vis items if walking/cycling to school

Encourage children cycling to also wear a helmet

Remind children to wear seatbelts on buses

Children

Always wear hi-vis when walking or cycling to or from school

Remember to also wear your helmet if cycling to or from school

Always cross the road at a pedestrian crossing or with the School Traffic Warden

Don’t step into the road without looking – remember look right, look left and look right again before stepping into the road

Always wear your seatbelt on buses

Never talk to the driver or engage in other distracting behaviours

Let’s make this a safe return to school for everyone! Stay Safe.