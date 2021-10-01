Come to CBS Thurles Open Day Tomorrow, Saturday 2nd of October

CBS Thurles Open invitation to 5th & 6th class primary school students
CBS Thurles, Experience - Open day on Saturday 2nd of October 2021 from 10am to 3pm.
This is an open invitation to 5th and 6th class primary school students to walk around our growing school campus.
If you would like to view our facilities, including practical classrooms and our new sports complex, please email reception@cbs.com or phone 0504 22054 and we will be delighted to arrange a time for your visit.
For more information, visit our Facebook page at
