Shoebox appeal at the Presentation Thurles

Students from Naomh Eoin - Shoe Box Appeal
From the School Days page of the Tipperary Star:
We are proud to announce that this year for the annual Hope Shoe Box Appeal, our students collected and donated an incredible 127 boxes for children in need.
We are so proud of each and every student who donated their time and energy to this worthy cause.
Well done to Naomh Eoin 2nd Year class, who organised this fundraising event under the guidance and enthusiasm of their teacher, Ms Edel Harding.
Well done, everyone – Pres Girls: Not Words, but Deeds!
Paddy Walsh, CEO of The Association of Irish Racecourses photographed with Thurles Racecourse Owner, Riona Molony and her daughters Trisha, Helen and Kate (Racecourse Manager)
