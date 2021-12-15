Medical Marvel: Junk Kouture Grand Final at the Presentation

Divoc-91 Niamh O'Sullivan & Julie Butler - Pres Thurles Junk Kouture
From School Days in the Tipperary Star
Everyone here in Presentation Secondary School sends their good wishes to our 5th Year students, Niamh O’Sullivan and Julie Butler, as they participate in the Junk Kouture National Grand Final.
You can see our budding designers’ couture piece, Divoc-91, on Thursday December 9, at 7pm on RTÉ 1.
The girls’ dress is made from many recycled medical utensils such as injection holders, medical sachets, contact lens containers, medical tape and tablet blister packets. We’ll all be tuning in on Thursday to give our girls our full support.
Best of luck to Julie and Niamh!
To market! To market! volunteers and customers at Nenagh’s Country Market with some of the local produce that is on sale at the marketin the run-up to Christmas Picture: Bridget Delaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.