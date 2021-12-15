Search

15 Dec 2021

Medical Marvel: Junk Kouture Grand Final at the Presentation

Divoc-91 Niamh O'Sullivan & Julie Butler - Pres Thurles Junk Kouture

From School Days in the Tipperary Star

Everyone here in Presentation Secondary School sends their good wishes to our 5th Year students, Niamh O’Sullivan and Julie Butler, as they participate in the Junk Kouture National Grand Final.

You can see our budding designers’ couture piece, Divoc-91, on Thursday December 9, at 7pm on RTÉ 1.

The girls’ dress is made from many recycled medical utensils such as injection holders, medical sachets, contact lens containers, medical tape and tablet blister packets. We’ll all be tuning in on Thursday to give our girls our full support.

Best of luck to Julie and Niamh!

