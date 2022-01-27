Search

27 Jan 2022

Transfer Talk: Liverpool looking to lure Juventus star to Merseyside

Transfer Talk: Liverpool looking to lure Juventus star to Merseyside

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jan 2022 12:21 PM

What the papers say

Liverpool have contacted Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the Sun, in one of the first whispers of incoming transfer possibilities for the Reds this window. The paper cites Italian publication TuttoMercato in its report that the 28-year-old forward may be on his way out of Juve due to the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Daily Mail writes that talks between Newcastle and Manchester United over a Jesse Lingard loan deal have stalled due to high demands on United’s part. The paper writes that United had asked for a £12million survival bonus on top of a loan fee and the 29-year-old midfielder’s wages.

Manchester City are “on the brink” of signing 17-year-old MTK Budapest winger Zalan Vancsa, according to the Telegraph. Vancsa – who has attracted interest across Europe and England after a breakthrough season – will be City’s first signing of the transfer window if they can seal the deal.

And the Daily Star reports Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking for a steep wage increase as part of a potential deal with AC Milan. The former captain has been isolated at the Gunners and has reportedly rejected an offer from Saudi team Al Nassr. But a move to Italy looks doubtful as according to the paper the 32-year-old is asking for more than double the wages of AC star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mitchel Bakker: Newcastle are making another attempt at signing the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen full-back, according to 90min.

Adama Traore: ESPN reports the 26-year-old Wolves’ winger, who has been targeted by Tottenham, is also the subject of interest from Barcelona.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media