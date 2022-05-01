Search

01 May 2022

WATCH: Irish duo score to seal promotion for Wigan and Rotherham to the EFL Championship

WATCH: Irish duo score to seal promotion for Wigan and Rotherham to the EFL Championship

WATCH: Irish duo score to seal promotion for Wigan and Rotherham to the EFL Championship

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

01 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Rotherham United secured promotion from League One to the Championship with a 2-0 away win over Gillingham on Saturday.

The Millers, who finished second to guarantee automatic promotion, scored a goal in either half at Priestfield Stadium to earn promotion back to the English second tier following their relegation from the Championship last season.

The Irish duo of Chiedozie Ogbene and former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly played their part when both players combined in the 89th minute to seal the valuable victory.

Kelly, who came on for his Rotherham debut in the 80th minute, took his opportunity emphatically to the delight of the travelling support.

Watch Kelly's goal below:

The Republic of Ireland trio of James McClean, Will Keane and Jamie McGrath also earned promotion to the Championship with Wigan Athletic following a 3-0 away victory over Shrewsbury which secured the league title for the Latics.

Keane, who finished as top goalscorer for the League One campaign with 26 goals, scored his side's second and third goals on the final day of the season.

Watch Keane celebrate his second goal below:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media