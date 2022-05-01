WATCH: Irish duo score to seal promotion for Wigan and Rotherham to the EFL Championship

Rotherham United secured promotion from League One to the Championship with a 2-0 away win over Gillingham on Saturday.

The Millers, who finished second to guarantee automatic promotion, scored a goal in either half at Priestfield Stadium to earn promotion back to the English second tier following their relegation from the Championship last season.

The Irish duo of Chiedozie Ogbene and former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly played their part when both players combined in the 89th minute to seal the valuable victory.

Kelly, who came on for his Rotherham debut in the 80th minute, took his opportunity emphatically to the delight of the travelling support.

The Republic of Ireland trio of James McClean, Will Keane and Jamie McGrath also earned promotion to the Championship with Wigan Athletic following a 3-0 away victory over Shrewsbury which secured the league title for the Latics.

Keane, who finished as top goalscorer for the League One campaign with 26 goals, scored his side's second and third goals on the final day of the season.

