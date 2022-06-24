Search

24 Jun 2022

Republic of Ireland defender signs for Championship side Middlesbrough

Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan has signed a four-year deal with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

24 Jun 2022 2:28 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan has signed a four-year deal with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC.

The 28-year-old Meath man moves from Blackburn Rovers after Lenihan impressed for Tony Mowbray's team in the Championship last season.

The centre-back, who earned his first cap for the Irish national team in 2018, played the full game against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League this month.

Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “I've been a huge admirer of Darragh for a long time, in terms of his qualities he brings as a player, as a person, as a competitor, as a warrior, and a leader of men.

“I'm putting a bit on him but I know he can handle it. He's a proper football player and I'm delighted.”

