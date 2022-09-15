Irish players enjoy an impressive night in the English Championship

A number of Irish players impressed in the EFL Championship on Wednesday night. PIC: Sportsfile
A number of Irish players impressed in the EFL Championship on Wednesday night.
The performance of the evening came from striker Scott Hogan who had a scintillating 90 minutes for Birmingham City. The Irish international bagged a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over West Brom at the Hawthorns.
Meanwhile, the Irish attacking duo of Chiedozie Ogbene and Georgie Kelly netted for their club Rotherham United in a 3-0 win over Blackpool. Ogbene, who has five goals in ten appearances for the Millers so far this campaign, opened the scoring before former Bohemians striker Kelly got his side's third goal in the final few minutes of the game.
Stephen Kenny names his Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia today (Thursday, September 15).
