Search

01 Oct 2022

'A top fella' - Tributes paid to Northern Ireland football fan after sudden death

'A top fella' - Tributes paid to Northern Ireland football fan after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a Northern Ireland football fan after his sudden death.

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

Tributes have been paid to a Northern Ireland football fan after his sudden death.

Andrew Bonner travelled to Greece earlier in the week to support the men’s international team. He had also attended the home game against Kosovo in Belfast last Saturday.

Mr Bonner was a member of the Magheraveely Northern Ireland Supporters Club in Co Fermanagh.

The club described him as a “top fella”.

“On behalf of Magheraveely Northern Ireland supporters club, we would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family circle, partner and close friends of Andrew Bonner,” said a club statement.

“We as a club are all shocked to have learnt of his sudden passing earlier in the week and everyone within the club is currently shocked at the loss of a top fella.

“Andrew has been part of the club this past few years and only last Saturday travelled on the club bus to the game in Belfast.

“Always seen with a bright smile on his face, we will all miss Andrew terribly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his nearest and dearest at this difficult time.”

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs also paid tribute to the “popular” fan.

Chairman Gary McAllister said: “Sadly, we were notified on Thursday of the death of a Northern Ireland fan who was in Greece for the Nations League match.

“Andrew was a member of our Magheraveely NISC in County Fermanagh and was a very popular member of his club.

“I know that Northern Ireland fans everywhere will join us in extending our condolences to Andrew’s family and friends.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media