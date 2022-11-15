Search

15 Nov 2022

Euro 2028: How many games will Ireland host if joint bid is successful?

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

15 Nov 2022 4:18 PM

Ireland and the UK will officially bid to host Euro 2028 after ministers signed off on the proposal today.

Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales are involved in the joint bid with Turkey the only other country in contention to host the major tournament in six years' time.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL IRELAND HOST IF THE BID IS SUCCESSFUL?

It has been reported that Ireland will host seven fixtures during the tournament if the joint bid is successful. Both the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will be used for the games. 

UEFA will confirm the hosts of Euro 2028 next September 2023.

