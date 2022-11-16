FAI confirm new club for 2023 League of Ireland campaign

Mounthawk Park. PIC: Sportsfile
The FAI have officially awarded an SSE Airtricity First Division licence to Kerry FC for the first time.
The Munster club will take part in the second tier of the League of Ireland along with sides such as Waterford FC, Galway United, Finn Harps and Bray Wanderers.
KERRY FC - WE ARE @SSEAirtricityLg pic.twitter.com/YzphkmavVC— Kerry Football Club (@KerryFC) November 16, 2022
Licences for the 2023 League of Ireland season below:
Clubs awarded an SSE Airtricity Premier Division licence
Bohemian FC, Cork City FC, Derry City FC, Drogheda United FC, Dundalk FC, Finn Harps FC, Galway United FC, Longford Town FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, Shelbourne FC, Sligo Rovers FC, St Patrick’s Athletic FC, UCD AFC, Waterford FC
Clubs awarded an SSE Airtricity First Division licence
Athlone Town FC, Bray Wanderers FC, Cobh Ramblers FC, Kerry FC, Treaty United FC, Wexford FC
WHAT A MAGIC DAY FOR KERRY SPORT!— Kerry Football Club (@KerryFC) November 16, 2022
Kerry FC have been awarded our license and will play in the 2023 SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division pic.twitter.com/i7c8H9EI7I
Beekeepers from across the area who attended the meeting at Cappawhite Resource Centre on native honey bee conservation plans
The Minister and his Disciples! Minister of State, James Browne, with Cathaoirleach, Cllr Roger Kennedy and representatives of the TAR Youth Diversion Project and An Garda Síochána.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.