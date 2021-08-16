16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Live music and comedy are back with a bang at Killarney's new Hotel67

Live music and comedy are back with a bang at Killarney's new Hotel67

Reporter:

Reporter

Live music and comedy are back with a bang at the Gleneagle INEC Arena, giving you the perfect excuse to plan a night away and check out Killarney’s new Hotel67. 

Live music and comedy will be taking place throughout August and September at the specially constructed outdoor stage located on grounds adjacent the Gleneagle INEC Arena and Hotel67. 

The line-up includes Damien Dempsey, The Blizzards, Paddy Casey, Pa Sheehy, John Spillane & Pauline Scanlon, Paul Brady and many more. For a good dose of the giggles there’s Jason Byrne, Rorys Stories, Neil Delamere & Chris Kent, Karl Spain & Gearoid Farrelly. For the full line-up check out www.inec.ie

Make a night of it and book your stay at Hotel67. Here you will find space-savvy guestrooms that are full of quirky and clever design elements, original features and all sorts of mod cons – power showers, smart TVs, WiFi, USB charge points. Hotel67 is unique in that it is a new boutique style hotel located within the grounds of the iconic Gleneagle Hotel. This means guests can enjoy the quirkiness and intimacy of Hotel67 while still having access to the great leisure, dining and entertainment amenities of The Gleneagle Hotel. 

To find out more visit www.hotel67.ie or call 0646686100.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media