Growing garden flowers - What you need to know in association with Garden Seeds Market

Spring is the time when we tidy up, plant, and sow plants. You should not forget about flowers that adorn your yard, plot, and balcony during that busy time. The favourable weather provides seeds with optimal germination conditions. Just a few reliable, abundantly blooming species can make your surroundings way more attractive. Below are our tips, when and how to grow garden flowers.

Seeds first

Flower seeds are now easily available. The wide assortment of various garden centres and online stores encompasses all popular flower species that are grown in gardens across Europe. You’ve your choice not only because of the nice colour of the flowers. Take a closer look at the packaging and the sow-by date. The seed sachet must not have any traces of water. Its colour should not be faded because of the sunlight. It is recommended to buy seeds from renown manufacturers. If you only start your flower-growing adventure, limit your choice to several species only. You can find proven flower seeds for your garden here.

Annual flowers – a great choice indeed!

Annual flowers are often the best solution – they grow quickly and bloom abundantly and long. Together with the perennial f lowers and ornamental shrubs they constitute invaluable ornamental assets. They fit virtually everywhere. They are perfect for flower beds and lawns; they fill boxes and pots on a terrace and balcony. These kind of flowers allows you to easily design flower beds, marvellous lawn edgings, and fill gaps left by wilted bulbous flowers. The colourful blooms of annual flowering plants provide excellent material for fresh and dried bouquets. Choose bright spots for growing annual flowers.

Sowing methods – garden flowers

Generally, you can seed all annual flowering plants when the weather has stabilized after the winter. Sowing seeds on your own is an easy and cost-effective method of adorning your garden. It is crucial to carefully read the information provided on the package. It will enable you to find the right site and adjust the seeding depth and watering pattern to the given species. Instead of sowing directly, you can grow seedlings. Boxes and small pots with seeds should be placedo n a windows ill or in heated greenhouse. Growing seedlings allows you to grow stronger and earlier flowering plants in comparison to growing them in the field. Seedling production brings better results – more seeds germinate and therefore you will have more plants. It also helps you to avoid mixing of varieties .

A quick guide to effective sowing of flowering plants

You only need to follow a few easy steps to effectively sow seeds of annual flowers. Prepare the soil first. It should be aerated, cleaned of stones, weeds, and plant rests. We also recommend enriching the soil with decomposing compost or long-lasting fertilizer. Make shallow grooves on the beds – use a dibber, the tip of a small shovel, or a heart-shaped hoe for that purpose. You should not simply spill the seeds. Place the grains evenly, leaving small distances between them. Cover them with a thin layer of soil and water the site. Thin the seedlings after the emergence, leaving the appropriate space between them. If you have not done it before the sow, you can fertilize the plants with multi-component fertilizer three to four weeks after the germination.

Growing flowers can turn into a fascinating hobby that will bring you plenty of joy. Colourful compositions on flower beds and in pots add a nice touch to your surroundings. Choosing popular and easy-to-grow species will save you plenty of time usually needed for tending to those plants.

