JOB ALERT: Want to join our team? Iconic Media Group is hiring a Commercial Manager in Kildare

If you have management and supervisory experience in a media sales environment then one of the largest media companies in Ireland is looking for a leader to join their existing commercial team in their busy office in Kildare.

About us

Iconic Media Group, Ireland’s biggest local digital and newspaper publisher, is rapidly developing its product portfolio and now publishes 20 weekly newspapers and 23 local news websites. It has a vast presence across the country. Every week, our newspapers reach over 400,000 readers and our websites are accessed by a further 3 million unique users.

As part of the group’s development strategy, we are now seeking a Commercial Manager to lead the advertising sales team working on the Leinster Leader, our digital platforms Kildarenow.ie and Leinsterleader.ie and our group Sales Hub.

About the role

As a Commercial Manager you will have proven sales ability to head up our commercial team across digital and print selling multimedia solutions across all of the platforms with a focus on digital and print advertising.

About you

The successful candidate will manage and personally lead the commercial team and our group Sales Hub across a portfolio of multimedia platforms whilst being responsible for the day to day performance and the development of online and print marketing programmes for local businesses. Strong negotiation and closing skills as well as the ability to work well under pressure and maintain efficiency and accuracy are key attributes.

The right candidate will display an excellent understanding of media sales and the media marketplace, but not be defined by it, and most definitely be able to think outside its traditional parameters and sell creatively as well as cross platform.

Additionally, the right candidate will:

• Be able to build strong relationships with existing and potential clients

• Ensure all agreed sales targets are met, and our revenue potential is maximised through creative solutions

• Drive and develop new business

• Prepare and deliver sales presentations to new and existing clients to sell new advertising and increase existing business.

We offer a competitive salary and massive career progression for the right fit.

To apply please email your CV with a covering letter to Olivia Cooper at ocooper@iconicnewspapers.ie

*STRICTLY NO AGENCIES