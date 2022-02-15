EZ Living Furniture | Six egg-cellent uses for egg chairs

Did you hear? Egg chairs have become the must-have lounge chairs for 2022. Why? Because they are extremely comfortable and versatile.

They can be used in a variety of locations and not just outside the home. They offer a cosy, partially enclosed, seating area that is hard for other items of furniture to compete with. These stylish hanging egg chairs can act as the perfect spot to catch up on some reading inside, or a place to unwind after a long day outside, but that’s not all. To understand what this chair can do for you, read its many unique uses below.

A Reading Nook

There’s nothing like dedicating an hour or two in the evenings to pour over your favourite novel.

An egg chair swing will help you to fully relax while finishing off that last chapter or two. If reading isn’t your thing, there’s no reason why you can’t create your own meditation nook, podcast corner, or journal-writing nest.

Take Advantage Of Your View

Become at one with nature and place your egg chair in the garden facing a beautiful view. Get ready for the day ahead by listening to the quiet chirping of the birds in the morning. An egg chair is one way to appreciate the outdoors in all its glory whether that’s inside facing a breath-taking view, or outside in the midst of it.

Create A Window Seat

A double egg chair would make the perfect window seat if a custom-made version is not a viable option for you because of cost. This chair’s high sides create a cradling effect which makes it perfect for peering out into the world.

Fill An Empty Space

Do you have an awkward corner in your home that can’t seem to fit anything in it? A corner bookcase is too small, a larger sideboard is too big. It can be frustrating, or at least it was until now. An egg chair could be exactly what this space is missing. Fill that odd-shaped corner and create a cosy and eye-catching statement simultaneously.

A Study Corner

Use an egg chair as a study area and enhance your life journey. If you are someone who likes to learn a new skill in the evenings, then a swing chair could be your new location. Learn a language, take up knitting, develop your writing skills all from the comfort of your new chair. It really is the perfect chair for studying because it will help you to ignore all disturbances with its cocoon-like design.

Completely Unwind

Sometimes all you really need is a place to unwind. Position your egg chair away from everyone and everything and reconnect with your inner self. This could be inside your home or outside on the patio, whatever you feel is most comfortable for you. This chair is great for helping you to block out any distractions and noise that surrounds you because of its encapsulating design.

There are many stylish and comfortable egg chairs to choose from in EZ Living Furniture. We have single egg chairs, circular egg chairs, double egg chairs, and elongated egg chairs in-store and online now. Visit https://www.ezlivingfurniture.ie/garden-furniture to view them all.

*Sponsored Content