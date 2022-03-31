We’re hiring! Join the new team at Integrity Ireland

Integrity was formed in 1998 and has become a leading global consultancy operating within the life science industry and have recently opened offices in Dublin and Cashel.

Our mission is to help life science organisations be able to evolve their technologies safely and confidently so they can focus on improving quality of life.

Our wealth of experience and valuable insights has helped many businesses move forward with their strategies and successfully adopt new ways of working within a regulated environment.

Whether that has involved developing new IT solutions, delivering quality and compliance services, or implementing the latest

technologies - our team of highly skilled professionals provide a key blend of business knowledge and subject matter expertise to deliver change our clients can trust.

Over the past few years, Integrity has expanded its senior management team, continued to recruit leading industry experts, and developed several innovative products that will support patient care and enhance service delivery.

Chris Reid, Integrity CEO says:

“2022 is going to be another exciting year as we continue to expand the team in Ireland and plan to open new offices in the US. We will further expand our IT and Business service capability and bring our exciting products to market”.

What our employees have to say

Name: Abhay Hindocha

Job Title: Delivery Services Lead

Your say on working for Integrity

Working at Integrity has provided me the opportunity to learn from people who are experts in their fields within the Pharma industry and who have been happy and keen to share their knowledge with me.

The projects I have been involved in have not only been rewarding professionally, but also personally - it has given me satisfaction to think that I have had some impact on patient care, even if indirectly.

Name: Amarinder Pal Singh Makkar

Job Title: Consultant

Your say on working for Integrity

Working at Integrity not only gives me a great learning platform but also the company culture is excellent and enriching. It is a great place to work with very professional and supportive teams.

Senior management is also very good and freedom to express skills is much appreciated.



Name: Paul Stacey

Job title: Senior CSV Consultant

Your say on working for Integrity

I’ve worked for many companies during my career (over 40 years now) but none have come near Integrity for quality of leadership, passion, experience and all round enthusiasm. If you want a company that puts its people first, and really wants everyone to develop their potential to the max, come and join the best – Integrity.

Our Expertise

● Quality & Compliance Services

● Project & Service Delivery

● IT Service Delivery

● Business Readiness

● Technology Solutions

Our Ethos

● Invest in relationships

● Keep it personal

● Be inspired & inspiring

● Innovate through insights

● Always dedicated

● Integrity runs through everything we do

Our Company Benefits

• 25 days annual leave + bank holidays

• Pension scheme

• Private Medical Insurance

• Life assurance plan

• Possible share options

Training & Development

Our people are our main asset and we believe in ensuring they receive the best possible training to do their jobs well, enabling them to deliver ‘best in class’ service to our clients.

Our training consists of classroom, online and on the job training. We believe in stretching our people to reach their full potential as well as providing an autonomous working environment to help them succeed.

Cashel Lodge Rock House, Cashel, Co Tipperary, E25 PY79

+353 (1) 902 6541

ireland@integrity.net

www.integrity.net