14 Apr 2022

Tipperary Centre for Independent Living is recruiting!

14 Apr 2022 10:00 AM

Tipperary Centre for Independent Living (TCIL) is a Registered Charity, a non-profit organisation that operates from their premises in Thurles [Head Office] and Clonmel.

The company provides a Personal Assistant service to the HSE West for Disability and Older Person Services and to the HSE South for Disability Services.

Tipperary Centre for Independent Living Ltd aims to:

'Empower and enable people with disabilities to achieve independent living and equal participation and inclusion in mainstream society.’

TCIL employees play an enthusiastic and committed part in helping us to:

  • Be the best care provider in our particular area of community care
  • Provide outstanding proactive service
  • Operate to the highest level of professional standards
  • Operate in an open, caring, honest and trusting manner
  • Maintain friendly relations and operate with outstanding teamwork
  • Be committed to improving standards in all aspects of its operation

We are recruiting Healthcare Assistants if you are interested in joining our team, please contact us at admin@tippcil.com or telephone 050 424236 or 052 6128667.

