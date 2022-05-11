Eyesight Opticians named Munster Opticians Of The Year 2022

Tipperary’s Eyesight Opticians has achieved Business All-Star Accreditation for a third consecutive year.

Based in Nenagh, Cashel and Tipperary town, Eyesight Opticians has provided quality professional eye care for the last 21 years with a focus on excellent customer service.

The business has been named Munster Opticians Of The Year 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to standards in the optical sector.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Reacting to the announcement, Eyesight Optician Director Mary Sheppard said:

“The Eyesight Opticians team are proud to announce that we have been named All-Star Munster Opticians Of The Year.

“This achievement represents our third Business All-Star Accreditation which recognises our contribution to quality and standards in the optical sector. This latest accreditation underlines our ongoing commitment to excellence and copperfastens the trust that our customers place in our service.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our hardworking and professional teams across our stores as well as our valued customers.”

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement:

“Eyesight Opticians has Achieved AIBF All-Star Munster Opticians Of The Year 2022.

“The Accreditation is in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to standards in the optical sector. Furthermore, we wish to recognise Eyesight Opticians conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance & customer-centricity. Eyesight Opticians is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence for a third successive year.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

He said:

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.

The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.

