Don't miss out! Tickets selling fast as the Horizon Irish Open returns to Mount Juliet Estate

The 2022 Horizon Irish Open returns to Mount Juliet Estate from June 29 - July 3. Home favourites Shane Lowry and Séamus Power will compete with a world-class field in a special week for Irish Golf.

Wednesday’s Pro-Am, including the likes of golf star Leona Maguire and Irish football legend John O’Shea, will pit celebrities against golf legends, before four unmissable days of tournament action.

Be part of a festival atmosphere with world-renowned Irish fans at this majestic venue. This is an event for everyone with a wide range of entertainment offered including live music from Hermitage Green ahead of their US tour on the Saturday night, alongside Allie Sherlock’s first headline act on the Sunday.

General Admission tickets for Sunday have now sold out due to record demand and other days are selling fast. There are the last remaining Thursday and Friday Grand Stand tickets available, with Saturday and Sunday both sold out, so make sure to purchase your tickets now to avoid disappointment and to enjoy the action at Mount Juliet Estate.

PICTURED: 2021 Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert

There are also Premium Experience packages available, with unparalleled views, Michelin-star dining and outstanding service in a relaxed environment. The Green on 18 offers fantastic views of the 18th Green and plays host to large private tables within a spacious dining area, whilst the Range Club caters to smaller groups wishing to relax in style, located at the heart of the estate adjacent to the driving range and player practice facilities. With only the Saturday still available for the Green on 18 and just Thursday available for the Range Club, make sure to purchase your Premium Experience tickets for the Saturday now before they are sold out.

With what is set to be four unmissable days of tournament action and an exciting Pro-am on the Wednesday, guarantee your place now and soak in the action across five dramatic days at this year’s Horizon Irish Open.

