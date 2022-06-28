Latest movies at Omniplex, Tippeary - news, reviews and trailers

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
Minions (PG Cert) - click link to see trailer
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Starring: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin & Taraji P. Henson
Director: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson & Jonathan del Val
Genre: Animation
Release Date: Fri 1 July
In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions.
Where The Crawdads Sing (15a Cert) - click link to see trailer
Starring: Daisy Edgar Jones, David Strathairn, Harris Dickinson
Director: Olivia Newman
Genre: Mystery Drama
Release Date: Fri 22 July – Tickets on Sale
Kya Clark, otherwise known as the Marsh Girl by the townspeople of Barkley Cove, is mysterious and wild. Abandoned by her family, Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age story of a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 50's. Watching many years past, when the town hotshot is found dead, and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case.
Omniplex Cinema Nenagh
A newly renovated, centrally located 4-screen cinema in Nenagh showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Nenagh features include sofa beds, Candy King Pic n Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points and wheelchair accessible screens.
Address: Summerhill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/nenagh
