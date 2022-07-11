Search

11 Jul 2022

Tickets now on sale for two Summer blockbusters at Tipperary Omniplex this month - news and trailers

Tickets now on sale for DC League of Super-Pets and the highly anticipated Where The Crawdads Sing

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas with DC League of Super-Pets and Where The Crawdads Sing.

DC League of Super-Pets  (PG Cert) - See Trailer below



 
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski & Keanu Reeves 
 
Director: Jared Stern & Sam Levine 
 
Genre: Adventure Animation 

Release Date: Fri 29th July 

In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack, Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and chip the squirrel to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes. 

Tickets on Sale now!

Where The Crawdads Sing (12a Cert) - See trailer below


 
Starring: Daisy Edgar Jones, Harris Dickinson & Taylor John Smith 
 
Director: Olivia Newman 

Genre: Mystery Drama 

Release Date: Friday 22nd July

Special MyOmniPass Members-only Preview: Tuesday 19th July at 8:05pm

Kya Clark, otherwise known as the Marsh Girl by the townspeople of Barkley Cove, is mysterious and wild.

Abandoned by her family, Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age story of a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 50's.

Watching many years past, when the town hotshot is found dead, and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case. 

Where the Crawdads sing is adapted from the critically acclaimed book by Delia Owens of the same name.

Omniplex Cinema Nenagh
A newly renovated, centrally located 4-screen cinema in Nenagh showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Nenagh features include sofa beds, Candy King Pic n Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Summerhill, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/nenagh
Facebook @NenaghOmniplex
Twitter @omniplexcinema
Instagram @omniplexcinemas

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

