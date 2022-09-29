Limerick's newest gym invites you to an Open Evening on Friday October 7th

Urban One, Limerick’s newest fitness studio has revealed it will be hosting a special open evening at its Blackberry Business Park, Dock Road location.

So, if you’ve been wondering what lies behind this slick new fitness brand, doors will be open to the public for a special welcome experience from 5.30pm to 7:30pm on Friday October 7th.



Founded in October 2021, the team behind Urban One Fitness Studios wanted to bring something very different to the fitness market than what standard commercial gyms currently offer.

These new high-end fitness studios boast a contemporary luxury training facility, spread out over 10,000 sq ft in a two-storey glass building with views of the East Clare hills.



Specialising in progressive functional strength, cardio and conditioning-based disciplines, Urban One offers various workout programmes, each of which are designed to reduce fat and create lean muscle.

All the machines and free weights are newly purchased and of the highest quality, making them safe, clean and easy to use.



Urban One offer two strength and conditioning classes, an indoor spinning experience where exercise meets nightclub and upstairs, 1-1 personal training.





Downstairs in addition to the state-of-the-art studio rooms, we have a warm and welcoming reception area where members can check-in, grab a coffee or protein drink and shop all the latest in sports nutrition and fitness clothing.

Other highlights of the new gym experience at Urban One include luxurious and spacious changing rooms complete with the latest equipment including Vanity mirrors, GHD dryers and straighteners.

Speaking about the opening night owner Seamus Toomey said:

“We’re so excited to be launching the Ireland’s first-ever Urban One Fitness Studios here in Limerick. This style of training offers something totally different to your regular gym or PT sessions, and we can’t wait to welcome new members for a taster at our opening night on October 7.”





So, if you’d like to know more, join the team at Urban Fitness Studios on October 7th from 5.30pm-7.30pm where you can enjoy some delicious food and drink and tour Ireland’s newest gym experience.

You’ll also have a chance to see some live fitness sessions and chat with the experts about achieving your dream body just in time for Christmas.



Check out www.urbanonefitness.ie

*Sponsored Content