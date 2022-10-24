'Well' - A show by comedy extraordinaires Pat and Faye Shortt comes to Cashel
Since collaborating, this comic Father and Daughter duo have written and performed two hilarious online shows 'The Wellness hour with Paaah and Sile' and 'Pat Shortt’s Comedy Heads'.
Now the pair bring their madcap characters to the stage in 'Well'. The show follows the unfortunate demise of Dad and Daughter Country and Irish music duo as they attempt to ascend the heights of their local music scene by playing a gig in the town’s hotel.
'Well' showcases the extraordinary comedy talents of this funny pairing and their exceptional ability to bring humour to the most everyday situation with an array of superbly funny characters.
Their upcoming concert is in Brú Ború Cashel Friday 4th November 2022 at 8pm.
Ticket price - €30
Booking fees may apply
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Big Apple Wedding - Congratulations to Tipperary couple Wedding congratulations to Owen Casey and Caroline Holleran
Market Place, Clonmel has suffered another blow with the closure of Mai's Cafe on Friday last, October 21.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.