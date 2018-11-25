Sarsfields defeat Holycross Ballycahill to claim Mid Tipperary u-21 A hurling title

Sarsfields 2-17

Holycross Ballycahill 2-14

Thurles Sarsfields laid the foundations to their Donal and Rose Younge Mid Tipperary u-21 A hurling championship victory in the second quarter of this tie at The Ragg when they put their rivals to the sword with a flurry of scores, including their second goal of the afternoon from Jack Lanigan.

The Thurles men got off to a flier with with an Evan McCormack goal in the 7th minute giving them the initiative - an initiative they held throughout the half with their second goal from Lanigan in the 28th minute confirming their dominance and helping them to a 2-10 to 0-6 interval lead, having played with the aid of the breeze.

Holycross Ballycahill made a number of changes to their format though including the introduction of Jack Skehan and Mikey Nally thereby giving them more bite up front. And, they had a goal from Skehan at the end of the third quarter to put seven between the sides, before a Stephen Flanagan goal in the 27th minute left just three in it.

A frantic finish to the game then saw the Holycross Ballycahill men coming in search of an equalising goal, but it wasn't to happen for them and Sarsfields held out for victory in what was an exciting climax.

