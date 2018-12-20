Clonmel High School qualify for Munster schools senior rugby cup for first time

Munster Schools Senior Cup Qualifier Final

High School CBS 17

SMI Newcastlewest 17

Clonmel High School team that created history by qualifying for the Munster schools senior cup for the first time

Clonmel High School CBS have reached the Munster Schools Senior Cup following a memorable yet fortunate win against Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastlewest.

High School advanced to the competition after winning the tie on most tries scored in the game after the sides finished level at full time. High School touched down three times to SMI’s two tries.

A tough game, which was played in Irish Independent Park, Cork saw SMI start better. Good work from both backs and forwards led to winger Liam Kennedy touching down in the corner. Charlie O’Doherty converted well.

High School didn't take long to come to terms with the game after this. Out half Conor McGrath used the wind to his advantage and kicked some very clever kicks in behind the opposition defence. This gave High School the field position to launch attacks. Following a well organised lineout, Cathal McGuigan headed over the try line, showing some fancy footwork on the way.

McGrath kept tormenting the SMI players with his kicks and it wasn’t long before High School were rewarded again. Number 8 Cian Walsh picked from the base of the scrum to score High School's second try. This was converted by McGrath.

More pressure from High School saw strong running from the impressive Captain David O’ Keeffe and the ever willing Evan Phelan. Walsh ran in his second try and High School looked to be cruising before half time.

Just before the break, SMI enjoyed a spell of dominant possession. However, a remarkable tackle from Cathal McGuigan saved High School form conceding and they led 17-7 at the break.

Shortly into the second half, SMI began to take over. A penalty brought the game to within one converted try, but High School's defence was resolute. With ten minutes to go, SMI eventually found the breakthrough. Jack O’Connor scored under the posts and an easy conversion left the sides level.

The final five minutes produced a few mistakes from both sides, before Conor McGrath kicked to touch to send the High School through. It was a heartbreaking way to lose for SMI who were also looking for their first visit to the Senior Cup. Yet it was also a well deserved victory for the High School who now enter the Munster Schools Senior Cup for the first time in the school's history.

High School's reward will be a Senior Cup debut against Bandon Grammar School on the week of January 21 in Clonmel RFC. The following week the Junior team will take on the same opposition in what has turned out to be a historic year for the school.

High School: Michael Dillon, Liam Ryan, Conall Ryan, Mark Sheehan, Ben Lonergan, David O’Keeffe, Evan Phelan, Cian Walsh, Cathal McGuigan, Conor McGrath, Aidan Hickey, Michael Cleary, Shane Fitzgibbon, John Askins, Zac Cahalane, Michael Geoghegan, Eoghan Ryan, Josh Dolan, Cormac McNamara, Josh Fahey, Thomas Shanahan, Michael O’Donnell, James Boland.