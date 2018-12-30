Programme announced for Tipperary Community Games winter games

County Tipperary Community Games wish everybody a very happy new year and look forward to exciting competitions.

Reminder Entries for all Team Events on the Winter Games Programme with the exception of the table quiz must be with Joan Hogan by 10th of January, 2019 for the draw on 17th of January, 2019 Price per team is : €8.00. Events as follows.

Indoor Soccer

County finals will take place in the Ursuline Convent, Thurles on 9th February.

U10 Boys (Over 8 Years old ) Panel of 8 - 5 Players & 3 Subs

U10 Girls (Over 8 Years old ) Panel of 8 - 5 Players & 3 Subs

U13 Boys (Over 10 Years old) Panel of 8 – 5 players & 3 subs

U13 Girls (Over 10 Years old) Panel of 8 – 5 players & 3 subs

Badminton

U15 Boys. Over 12. Panel of 6

U15 Girls. Over 12. Panel of 6

Basketball

U11 Mixed (Over 9 Years old) Panel of 10 - 5 Boys/5Girls

U13 Boys (Over 10 Years Old) Panel of 10

U13 Boys (Over 10 Years Old) Panel of 10

U13 Girls (Over 10 Years Old) Panel of 10

U16 Boys (Over 13 Years Old) Panel of 10

U16 Girls (Over 13 Years Old) Panel of 10

Chess

U13 Mixed Over 10. Panel of 5 - 3 Players & 2 Subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed.)

U16 Mixed Over 13. Panel of 5 - 3 Players & 2 Subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed.)

Draughts

U10 Mixed Over 8. Panel of 7 - 5 Players & 2 Subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed.)

U12 Mixed Over 10. Panel of 7 - 5 Players & 2 Subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed.)

U14 Mixed Over 10. Panel of 7 - 5 Players & 2 Subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed.)

U16 Mixed Over 14. Panel of 7 - 5 Players & 2 Subs (At least Two of each gender on team.)

Handball

U13 Boys - Over 9 Panel of 6 - 4 Players & 2 Subs.

U13 Girls - Over 9 Panel of 6 - 4 Players & 2 Subs.

U16 Boys - Over 13 Panel of 6 - 4 Players & 2 Subs.

U13 Girls - Over 13 Panel of 6 - 4 Players & 2 Subs.

Mini Rugby U11 & Over 9

Panel of 12 8 Players & 4 Subs

Table Tennis

U13 Boys – Over 10. Panel of 5. 3 Players & 2 Subs.

U13 Girls - Over 10 Panel of 5. 3 Players & 2 Subs.

U16 Boys – Over 13 Panel of 5 3 Players & 2 Subs

U16 Girls – Over 10 Panel of 5 3 Players & 2 Subs.

Table Quiz U14

Panel of 6 - 4 Players 2 Subs (Can be all boys, all girls or mixed)

Projects:

U11 Mixed (Panel of 4) (Can be all boys all girls or mixed)

U13 Mixed (Panel of 4) (Can be all boys all girls or mixed)

U16 Mixed (Panel of 4) (Can be all boys all girls or mixed)

An Area can enter one team in each event.

The Table Quiz is different an Area can enter as many teams as they like and entries are on the night in Presentation Convent, Thurles on February 22nd.