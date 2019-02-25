Peake Villa dumped out of Tipperary Cup by St. Michael's

Tipperary Cup (Round 2)

PEAKE VILLA 1 v 4 ST MICHAEL’S

(After extra-time, 1-1 at full-time)

A gallant young Peake Villa side suffered Cup heartbreak for the second week in-a-row when they were eliminated from this year’s Tipperary Cup competition by the holders St Michael’s after running out of steam in extra-time on Sunday last.

This was a real end to end Cup tie for most of the first half with each side fashioning many chances, but remained scoreless until just before the half hour when the visitors were awarded a penalty kick that was fired home by Jimmy Carr.

The Saints held this lead to the break and although they forfeited the majority of possession to the home side for much of the second half, they were very comfortable in defence and never looked like they were going to concede. However in the final minutes the home side did break down that famed Saints backline with a spectacular effort by captain Pippy Carroll who flashed a shot to the net from the edge of the area leaving the visiting keeper rooted to the spot.

This sent the game to extra time and the turning point came when the home side were reduced to ten men after one of their players picked up a second yellow card. A man down and feeling the exertions of the previous Sunday’s extra-time, Villa succumbed to three goals in quick succession which gave the Saints a spot in the next round, even if the scoreline might not have seemed completely fair.