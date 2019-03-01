GAELIC GAMES
All the upcoming GAA club fixtures in Tipperary - County, South and West
COUNTY GAA FIXTURES
FRIDAY, MARCH 1
County Football League Div 1 - Group 2 Round 1
CLCG Béal Átha Póirín, 19:45, Ballyporeen V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
SATURDAY, MARCH 2
County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1
Ardfinnan, 16:00, Ardfinnan V Cahir
County Football League Div 3 - Group 1 Round 1
Emly, 16:00, Solohead V Emly
County Football League Div 1 - Group 2 Round 1
Templetuohy, 20:00, Moyne/ Templetuohy V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
County Hurling League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 2
Kilcommon, 16:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1
Lisvernane, 11:00, Aherlow Gaels V JK Brackens
County Hurling League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1
Roscrea, 12:00, Roscrea V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1
Sean Treacy Park, 12:00, Arravale Rovers V Clonmel Commercials
County Football League Div 2 Rd 1
Fethard GAA Park, 12:00, Fethard V Mullinahone
Ned Hall Park, 12:00, Clonmel Óg V Ballingarry
County Football League Div 3 - Group 1 Round 1
Killenaule, 12:00, Killenaule V Newcastle
County Football League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 1
Cloneen, 12:00, St Patrick's V Nenagh Éire Óg
Clerihan, 13:00, Clerihan V Sean Treacys
County Football Lg Div 2 (Tipperary Man's Cup) Round 1
Clogheen, 15:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Ballylooby/Castlegrace
SOUTH GAA FIXTURES
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
Clonmel Oil South U21A Football Knockout Final
Ardfinnan 12:00, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir (E.T.)
Hall Alarms South U21 B Football Championship Knockout Final
Monroe 18:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Mullinahone (ET). Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)
South Minor A Football Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale, 12:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V BYE
Cahir 12:00, Ballyporeen V Anner Gaels
WEST GAA FIXTURES
SUNDAY, MARCH 3
The Bridge House West Tipp MFC B Group 1 Round 2
Golden 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell/Rosegreen. Ref: Willie Kennedy
Tipperary Print & Design West Tipp MFC A Round 2
Leahy Park, Cashel, 15:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Eire Òg Annacarty/ Galtee Rovers. Referee: Michael Duffy
Sean Treacy Park, 15:00, Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Paddy Russell
The Bridge House West Tipp MFC B Group 2 Round 3
Lisvernane 16:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Aherlow Gaels
SUNDAY, MARCH 10
The Bridge House West Tipp MFC B Group 1 Round 3
Emly 16:00, Emly/Treacys V Golden- Kilfeacle
