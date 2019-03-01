GAELIC GAMES

All the upcoming GAA club fixtures in Tipperary - County, South and West

COUNTY GAA FIXTURES

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

County Football League Div 1 - Group 2 Round 1

CLCG Béal Átha Póirín, 19:45, Ballyporeen V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1

Ardfinnan, 16:00, Ardfinnan V Cahir

County Football League Div 3 - Group 1 Round 1

Emly, 16:00, Solohead V Emly

County Football League Div 1 - Group 2 Round 1

Templetuohy, 20:00, Moyne/ Templetuohy V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

County Hurling League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 2

Kilcommon, 16:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1

 Lisvernane, 11:00, Aherlow Gaels V JK Brackens

County Hurling League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1

Roscrea, 12:00, Roscrea V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

County Football League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 1

Sean Treacy Park, 12:00, Arravale Rovers V Clonmel Commercials

County Football League Div 2 Rd 1

Fethard GAA Park, 12:00, Fethard V Mullinahone

Ned Hall Park, 12:00, Clonmel Óg V Ballingarry

County Football League Div 3 - Group 1 Round 1

Killenaule, 12:00, Killenaule V Newcastle

County Football League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 1

Cloneen, 12:00, St Patrick's V Nenagh Éire Óg

Clerihan, 13:00, Clerihan V Sean Treacys

County Football Lg Div 2 (Tipperary Man's Cup) Round 1

Clogheen, 15:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Ballylooby/Castlegrace

 

SOUTH GAA FIXTURES

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

Clonmel Oil  South  U21A Football Knockout Final

Ardfinnan 12:00, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir (E.T.)

Hall Alarms  South  U21 B Football Championship Knockout Final

Monroe 18:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Mullinahone (ET). Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)

South Minor A Football Championship

Grangemockler Ballyneale, 12:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V BYE

Cahir 12:00, Ballyporeen V Anner Gaels

WEST GAA FIXTURES

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

The Bridge House West Tipp MFC B Group 1 Round 2

Golden 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell/Rosegreen. Ref: Willie Kennedy

Tipperary Print & Design West Tipp MFC A Round 2

Leahy Park, Cashel, 15:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Eire Òg Annacarty/ Galtee Rovers. Referee: Michael Duffy

Sean Treacy Park,  15:00, Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Paddy Russell

The Bridge House West Tipp MFC B Group 2 Round 3

 Lisvernane 16:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Aherlow Gaels

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

The Bridge House West Tipp MFC B Group 1 Round 3

Emly 16:00, Emly/Treacys V Golden- Kilfeacle