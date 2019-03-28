Cashel push Highfield all the way in AIL but lose thriller in the end

ULSTER BANK AIL DIVISION 21

HIGHFIELD 27 CASHEL 24

The tension could be cut with a knife on Saturday last at Woodleigh Park, Cork prior to the All Ireland League Division 2A game as Highfield put their ten point league lead on the line against second placed Cashel who still had a mathematical chance of winning the league.

Played in perfect conditions before a huge crowd the game did not disappoint as both teams served up a very high quality game that was an excellent advertisement for the All Ireland League, which at times is unfairly criticised.

Cashel played with the hill in the first half and totally dominated possession and territory in the first quarter. The Cashel pack more than matched their larger opponents. Highfield's defence was solid and repulsed all Cashel attacks until the 14th minute when Aidan Barron made a break from the 22. As he dived for the line he was tackled and the ball went forward - a number of supporters thought he got the ball down but the try was not awarded.

Four minutes later Jonty Rea kicked a penalty to put Cashel three points ahead.

It took Highfield 24 minutes to get inside the Cashel half. They won a penalty on the ten metre line and kicked to the corner. Setting up a maul they drove over for a try to go two points ahead.

This gave them the momentum they required and they began to turn the screw. Their backs came more into the game as their forwards began to win primary possession. Approaching half time they drove over the Cashel line and scored a converted try. From the kickoff they were penalised, Cashel opted for a scrum and Mike Casey picked and ran 15 metres to score a try which Jonty Rea converted.

This left the half time score Highfield 12 Cashel 10.

Based on the amount of possession Cashel had they did not deserve to be in arrears at the break but the Casey try was vital to keep them in the game. The scrum was very solid, the tackling was good and it was game on and all to play for as the second half approached.

The first half was good but nobody expected to witness a second half of such quality and commitment from both teams as they put their bodies on the line. Highfield were stronger in the third quarter but the back row of James Ryan, Ed Leamy and Michael Casey carried strongly for Cashel. Richard Kingston made a few telling runs and Jonty Rea was always in the thick of the action. Aidan Barron had an excellent game.

Clonmel overcome Kilfeacle in Munster Junior Cup quarter-final

The front row of Michael Kelly, James Kendrick and Ivan Miljak were outstanding. Ivan Maljik more than held his own against the vastly experienced, former Munster prop Timmy Ryan, who is Highfield’s player/ coach. Second rows Richard Moran and Idris Rqibi were tireless throughout.

On 57 minutes Highfield went on the attack and forced over for a seven pointer to go 19-10 ahead. It looked bad for Cashel at this stage but they gathered themselves and forced their way into the Highfield half. They were awarded a penalty 35 metres out, Aidan Barron took a quick tap and fed the ball inside to the onrushing Darragh Lyons who dotted down for an excellent try, which Jonty Rae converted.

The last quarter had the crowd enthralled as the play ebbed and flowed. Highfield came back strongly and stretched their lead with a penalty.

With seven minutes left on the clock Aidan Barron broke from half way and brought play to the 22. He was tackled high. The resulting penalty went to touch, from where Cashel set up an excellent maul from which James Kendrick scored. Jonty Rea nudged Cashel two points ahead with the difficult conversion.

It was the opportunity Cashel needed. Unfortunateley the kick-off was not secured, Highfield regained possession, set up a ruck, ran the ball to the wing to score an unconverted try.

Cashel tried hard to get back for a winning score but Highfield closed it out to win the league and promotion to Division 1B.

Final score Highfield 27 Cashel 24.

It was truly a memorable game. Highfield are worthy champions with two rounds still to go but Cashel pushed them all the way. Cashel are still in second place, four points ahead of Navan. Their target now is to get a home semi-final in the play-offs.

They play Old Crescent in the next round on Friday April 5 at Spafiled with still a huge amount to play for.

Cashel team (1-20) I Miljak, M Kelly, J Kendrick, R Moran, I Rqibi, E Leamy, J Ryan (C), M Casey, A Barron, D Lyons, R Kingston, A McDonald, J Rea, A O'Connor, L Caddy, S O'Connell, C O'Donnell, K Melbourne, T Anglim, P Leamy, E McLoughlin.

