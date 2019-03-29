Tipperary duathlon in Clonmel is expected to be another huge success

Organised by the dedicated race committee of Clonmel Triathlon Club, the Camida Clonmel Duathlon will take place on Easter Monday, April 22 at Ferryhouse, Clonmel.

After a very successful event last year, the club is delighted that David Anchell and his team at Camida have come on board again this year. The Camida Clonmel Duathlon is a Triathlon Ireland sanctioned event.

A duathlon is an endurance event comprising of a run, cycle and a second run. It is a continuously timed event. The person to complete the course in the fastest time is the winner.

No special equipment is required to do a duathlon. A good pair of runners, a road worthy bike and helmet are the key items. Suitable clothing for weather on the day is advisable. A certain level of fitness is required as the first run is 4kms, the cycle is 23kms and the second run is 4kms.

Check out the Facebook page Camida Clonmel Duathlon! for training tips and up-to-date race news, including a Clonmel duathlon training course. Beginners, new to sport, are encouraged to enter. There is a relay option so there could be one cyclist and one runner on a team or two runners and one cyclist.

Race headquarters is the Ferryhouse complex on the Waterford road, with ample parking and great facilities. The club is grateful to Bobby Mc Cormack for the use of the complex.

The 4kms run will start in Ferryhouse and athletes will be directed toward Clonmel, turning left and running through Mulcahy Park and left again to bring participants back toward Ferryhouse, along the Greenway by the banks of the River Suir. The course is flat and fast.

Once back at Ferryhouse the athletes will enter transition, pick up their bike and begin the 23kms cycle. The cycle course will start by crossing the 330 year-old Sir Thomas Bridge before heading towards Kilsheelan on a very sheltered and undulating road along the foothills of the Comeraghs. A sharp left-hand turn will bring the cyclists through the village of Kilsheelan and back again towards Clonmel on the main Waterford road. This section of road is flat and fast with a great road surface.

At the Bulmers roundabout all athletes will again turn left and begin their second lap on the bike before returning to Ferryhouse to start the second 4kms run. They will finish the race beside the transition area.

The race will start at 12 noon. The athletes will be well looked after, with 50 marshals available to ensure their enjoyment of the event, along with members of the Gardaí and Tipperary Civil Defence. The club is also grateful to Tipperary County Council for their expert input into the successful running of this event.

Excellent prizes are on offer and entrants will also receive a goody bag and post- race food. A local physical therapist will be on hand to ease post -race soreness. A DJ will keep things rocking before and during the race. All in all it promises to be a great day for entrants and spectators alike.

Online registration is available on the website www.triathlon

ireland.com/

Events/Race-Calendar and there will be a limited number of on-the-day entries available. People are requested to register in advance.

Clonmel Triathlon Club was formed in October 2014. The idea was to put in place swimming/cycling/running training to facilitate people from the town and surrounding areas with a similar interest and also put in place a solid foundation for the sport to grow.